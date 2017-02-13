Intel CEO reveals what it is really like to meet with President Trump in the White House

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said that regardless of the administration in the White House, it is important to have an open dialogue and to build a relationship in every country that his company operates in.

Krzanich met with President Trump on Feb. 8 and followed the meeting with an announcement that Intel would invest $7 billion in a factory that will employ up to 3,000 people in Chandler, Arizona. The investment would complete plans for a plant that was previously started.

According to Krzanich, Trump's position on taxes is what inspired him to revive the factory. Under the current tax system in the U.S., relative to overseas, Krzanich said it would cost approximately $2 billion more over the span of 10 years.

"The tax plan that the administration is putting forward would drastically reduce that … we are betting on that tax plan coming into fruition," Krzanich told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Monday.