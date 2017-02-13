It's time to buy the laggards, traders say

The "Fast Money" traders weighed buying lagging stocks in hopes of making profits in a future rally.

Trader Tim Seymour said he likes Macy's and Gap because there is some inherent value left in the stocks.

Trader Steve Grasso said the retailers will make a comeback because he thinks the Mexican border tax proposed by the Trump administration will fall through. He said likes Macy's and Nordstrom in the sector.

Trader David Seaburg said he is staying away from the retail names. Instead, he said he likes Kansas City Southern.

