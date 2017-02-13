    BREAKING:  US crude settles at $52.93, down 1.7% on concerns about rise in US drilling

    The 'Trump bump' has run its course, buy growth stocks now, Jefferies says

    President Donald Trump speaks during African American History Month listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    President Donald Trump speaks during African American History Month listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Jefferies on Monday told investors of a set of investment ideas that don't rely so heavily on President Donald Trump's promises, but instead can stand on their own regardless of the policy direction the new administration takes.

    "We think that the Trump bump has run its course and now investors should tack back to 'growthier' growth companies that may not need a better economy to post strong earnings growth," wrote equity strategist Steven DeSanctis, who specializes in small- and mid-cap stocks, in a note to clients.

    Jefferies says investors have been "battered with Trump tweets" and the potential investment angles around what he may or may not do, bringing up valuations for those groups expected to emerge as winners.

