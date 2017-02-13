Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning





A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higherMonday morning after finishing last week with two days of rallies.



CALIFORNIA DAM EMERGENCY

-Almost 200,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in Northern California as there are serious concerns about flash floods at the Oroville Dam.

OIL/ ENERGY



-U.S. crude prices are down, but still holding at the $53 a barrel level. Natural gas is back down below the $3 level. And gasoline prices are up to $2.28 a gallon, the new national average.



