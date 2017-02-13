From coast to coast, models hit the Fashion Week runways but it wasn't only about the clothes

New York Fashion Week was a more muted affair this season, as heavy snowfalls kept many showgoers at bay, and several major designers moved their presentations to the West Coast.

Yet for some who stuck with tradition, the fall collections were a way for the fashion set to express their political views after the election. Statements ranged from reminding attendees that "people are people" and sending messages of female empowerment to calling for a revolution.

"This is a moment when the rights I took for granted sadly are being threatened," Michelle Smith said before showing the new collection for her line, Milly. She named the collection "Fractured." "It's important to use our voices now in all sorts of different ways."

The shows also marked the third season of "see now, wear now," with designers taking different approaches to the model. Rebecca Minkoff and Tommy Hilfiger used their runways to show their spring lineups, while Kate Spade opted for a hybrid model. The affordable luxury brand showcased its fall styles for press and buyers, and live streamed an edited version of its spring collection to consumers.

"You have to do your own thing and you have to do what's right for your customers and the people who you want to work with," Kate Spade's chief creative officer Deborah Lloyd said.

See below for more highlights from New York Fashion Week.

Christian Siriano