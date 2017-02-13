Read this now: Dam evacutions continue | Deadly avalanche | North Korean launch | New England buried in snow

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

Nearly 200 thousand people remain under evacuationorders this morning as California officials try to fix an emergency spillway at the nation's tallest dam. Lake Oroville had water levels so high the spillway was used Saturday for the first time in 50 years. When engineers spotted a hole on the concrete lip.

At least 4 people were killed following an avalanche at a French ski resort. Five others remain missing. High levels of snow making it hard for rescuers to get to the missing people.

North Korean state TV releasing a video reportedly showing the country's first ballistic missile launch over the weekend. It said leader Kim Jong Un inspected the missile site before watching the launch at an observation post.

Heavy wet snow once again blanketing New England, just days after the biggest storm of the season dumped up to 19 inches of snow on the region. Another 2 feet of snow is possible. A high wind warning is in effect until tonight.