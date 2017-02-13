Read this now: UN on US decision｜Verizon's unlimited data plans｜Jeter's wife pregnant

    BREAKING:  US crude settles at $52.93, down 1.7% on concerns about rise in US drilling

    Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations

    Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

    United Nations    Secretary General Antonio Guterres says he "deeply regrets" the U.S. decision to block the former Palestinian prime minister from leading its political mission in Libya. Still, he declined to directly criticize President DonaldTrump.

    After facing increasing competition from wireless carriers, Verizon is now offering unlimited data plans. Customers can keep their current plans or opt for an $80 monthly plan for a single line. Families can pay $45 per line for four lines.

    Retired New York Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah are expecting their first child, a daughter. Hannah made the announcement on the Players' Tribune, which her husband founded. In the piece, she revealed that she originally thought that Jeter was a pitcher.

