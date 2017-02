"Today you are You, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is You-er than You!"

The Virgin founder and chairman says he keeps coming back to a quote from the children's book "Happy Birthday to You!" by Dr. Seuss.

Branson suffers from dyslexia. He has had to learn to embrace his uniqueness, rather than allow it to be an impediment.

"Yourself is always the best version of you — and being yourself is among the best advice I have ever received," says Branson.

The billionaire and voracious reader also recommends that grown ups reacquaint themselves with Dr. Seuss' body of work, writing, "There is more wisdom and humour in his cartoons and rhymes than in any number of lengthy and highbrow books."