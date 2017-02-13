Self-made millionaire explains why his wife won't be getting roses for Valentine's Day

On February 14th, self-made millionaire Grant Cardone won't be picking up roses for his wife, or any other gift for that matter.

"I'm not giving her roses on Valentine's Day. I love her 364 days of the year, so I can abandon Valentine's Day," says Cardone, who owns and operates four companies that do nearly $100 million in annual sales.



He has a similar mindset when it comes to other holidays, he tells CNBC: "I do not do the holidays other people have. … We don't travel when other people travel. It's more expensive and it's more crowded. Why am I going to rush off to to do Christmas when everybody else is doing Christmas?"