81 percent of couples make donations together. How to do it right.

First comes love and then comes giving. Among attached people, 81 percent make giving decisions as a couple, according to a new survey by Fidelity Charitable.



"This is really about partnership," Elaine Martyn, vice president of the private donor group at Fidelity Charitable, which runs the largest donor-advised fund by assets. "Couples should have a conversation about how they give. We recommend they designate one person to be the family champion when it comes to making donations."

Fidelity found most attached people are usually on the same page with charitable giving as 60 percent of the 694 married and partnered couples who were surveyed said they agreed on how they make donation decisions.

The survey did discover some differences between men and women. More men said they share equally with their partners in decisions about which charities to support and how much to give to each while more women said they make most of these decisions alone. (See table below.)