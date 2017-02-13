Expecting a big boost in S&P 500 components from a Trump administration tax cut? Hold your horses.



The average effective tax rate among S&P firms that had posted calendar fourth-quarter results as of Friday was 24.11 percent — well below the current corporate rate of 35 percent — according to data compiled by The Earnings Scout.

"The oomph on that may not be as big on the market" as some investors think, said Nick Raich, CEO of corporate earnings analysis firm The Earnings Scout.



U.S. equities popped to record-high levels after President Donald Trump said last Thursday that the administration will be announcing a "phenomenal" tax plan over the next two or three weeks. "Lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big league ... that's coming along very well," Trump said at a meeting with airline executives last week.



Trump has said that he plans to slash corporate taxes from 35 percent to somewhere between 15 percent and 20 percent. However, none of the S&P's 11 sectors averaged an effective tax rate higher than 31.08 percent — the energy sector, which includes many companies that reported losses, actually averaged a tax refund.

