Tesla launches in the UAE with the Model S and Model X

Tesla launched a dedicated website for customers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), CEO Elon Musk announced on Monday, as the U.S. firm continues to expand internationally.

The electric car company said it will begin taking orders for the Model S and Model X, with deliveries of the vehicles expected in the summer. Tesla will also have a pop-up store in The Dubai Mall and is building a service center in the city. It plans to open another store and service center in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi next year.

Tesla also announced that it had opened two superchargers with five more to follow by the end of the year. This technology allows Tesla owners to charge their cars in minutes rather than hours. Tesla said it also has 26 destination chargers across the UAE, which are at places such as hotels and shopping centers. It plans to add 50 more by the end of the year.

Prices start from 275,000 dirhams ($74,872) for the Model S and 344,000 dirhams for Model X.

Previously, customers in the UAE wanting a Tesla car would need to get one imported. Now Tesla will be able to serve its fans directly in the Middle Eastern country.








