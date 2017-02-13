The full interview with former world chess champion Garry Kasparov on Trump, Putin

Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov shared his views on the election, Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump in an interview Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

On the election: "Putin's propaganda machine supported Trump, but I think the reason they supported him is not for him to win, they didn't expect him to win actually, but they wanted to discredit American democracy," Kasparov said.



On Putin: "I believe Putin will be looking for new targets. The question with Putin is not if he attacks, the question is when and where he attacks," he said.



Kasparov is currently the chairman of the Human Rights Foundation. His latest book is titled "Winter Is Coming: Why Vladimir Putin and the Enemies of the Free World Must Be Stopped."



He also discusses:



Trump's Russia policy

NATO

Putin's next move

