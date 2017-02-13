Trump handled a national security situation at his Florida club — and a paying member posted photos

After a North Korean ballistic missile test Saturday, President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe scrambled to assess the situation within view of diners at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, where they were having dinner.

Aides surrounded the two leaders and shined mobile-phone flashlights on documents to better see them on an outdoor terrace. The situation broke out while Trump was at the private Palm Beach, Florida, property near other diners, many of whom are paying members of the club, which Trump still owns.

After conferring, Trump and Abe later held a joint press conference responding to the missile test. CNN first reported that Trump received information about the missile test in front of other diners at Mar-a-Lago.

One club member, Richard DeAgazio, posted photos of Trump on Facebook, saying in one caption that he saw the president "receiving the news about the missile incident" with Abe sitting next to him, according to The Washington Post. His Facebook entries about the night were briefly unavailable after he spoke with the Post, but the photos reappeared shortly after, but without captions.