Trump uncertainty will continue to buoy gold prices: Asset manager

Uncertainty in the next few years over the term of Donald Trump's presidency will boost the gold market, an asset manager said Tuesday.



"If there's a way to measure uncertainty in the next four years, we would say it's basically off the charts at this point in time," said VanEck Australia's director of investments and portfolio strategy, Russel Chesler.

He cited Trump's unpredictability, "unconventional way of governing", executive orders and anti-trade stance as contributors to risks in a market that used to be focused on the Federal Reserve.