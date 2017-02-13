Verizon move to unlimited data comes from a 'point of weakness' - analyst

Verizon is reviving its unlimited data plan — a plan it killed in 2011 — in what seems to be a desperate move to claw back market share, said analysts.

In the past, Verizon has said offering an unlimited data plan does not make sense and that the other carriers were giving away future growth and now they are doing it, said Jonathan Chaplin, New Street Research analyst.

"The are doing it in response to what were a pretty weak set of results in the fourth quarter that have probably only gotten worse in the first quarter," he said.

Verizon launched an unlimited offering for $80 for a single-line and $45 for a four line account, a little more expensive than the unlimited offerings from rivals Sprint and T Mobile, but at a slight discount to AT&T's offering.

To make matters worse, they are the least well-positioned to do this, he said.