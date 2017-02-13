Wall Street expected to open higher; earnings in focus

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday morning as traders eyed earnings and looked ahead to comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the week.

On the earnings front, Restaurant Brands International, Teva Pharma and First Data are all scheduled to report before the bell. Arch Capital Group, Noble Energy, Vornado Realty and OneMain Holdings are all due to report after the market close.

There are no major economic data releases scheduled on Monday.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.19 percent higher on Monday morning. In Asia, the China's Shanghai Composite closed 0.64 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.41 percent higher.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $56.25 a barrel on Monday morning, down 0.79 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.43 a barrel, down 0.82 percent.



Oil prices were slightly lower on Monday after bloated inventories appeared to concern investors however losses were limited after encouraging signs that OPEC and other exporters would be able to adhere to their landmark deal and reduce global oversupply.