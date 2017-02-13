Protectionist trade policies that could damage Canada's economy were undoubtedly on the agenda when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with President Donald Trump on Monday.
Trump has suggested that the U.S. should renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, the 24-year-old deal that allows for easy passage of goods between the United States, Canada and Mexico. Any change in border tariffs with Canada could be a disaster for a country that depends on its southern neighbor for 75 percent of its exports. The U.S.-Canadian border sees nearly $660 billion in total trade every year, including goods like car parts, petroleum, wood and aluminum.