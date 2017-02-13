NAFTA has also provided the U.S. and Canada access to a larger pool of employees, including Canadians working in the U.S. on NAFTA visas.

Overall, Canada is the third-largest exporter of goods to the United States, but it's America's largest export market. It depends on the U.S. for expensive manufactured items like those in the export chart above, and also for billions in agricultural goods like fresh fruit and vegetables, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.



Canadians invested about $261 billion in the United States in 2014 — up 11 percent from 2013. Foreign direct investment could suffer if new policies make the border more restrictive. U.S. companies that sell services in Canada could be affected as well, as American companies export far more services than Canadian firms sell in the U.S.

Canada's proximity to the U.S. could help its economy in other ways, if the U.S. enacts other isolationist policies proposed by the Trump administration. Canadian cities are already lining up to be the next destination for tech firms looking to hire international workers who are no longer able to work in the U.S., for example.