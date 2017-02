Currently, the eight richest people in the world have as much money as half of the world's population, or 3.6 billion people, according to recent research compiled by Oxfam.

"I think we are moving towards a more and more unequal world and we need especially education, but other social systems to change [or] to fix that," Altman says.

Automation is likely to make the wealth gap more severe as robots replace blue-collar, low-skilled workers.

"The question I find myself struggling with the most is what will happen to the economy and to jobs as automation becomes more and more of a powerful force," says Altman.