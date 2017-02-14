VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

This 30-year-old millionaire got started by picking up change on the side of the road

The Penny Hoarder founder and CEO went from looking for change on the side of the street to millionaire status in six years
This CEO started out $50,000 in the hole and looking for change on the street   

Only a few years ago, Kyle Taylor was in such dire financial shape that he resorted to picking up change off the ground.

The young college graduate had to pay more than $50,000 in debt, did not have a stable job and was unsure if he could afford next month's rent.

"I was down to my last dollar, looking for change on the side of the street to buy ramen," Taylor tells CNBC.

Frustrated, he decided to take get serious about his personal finances. To hold himself accountable, he started a blog for friends and family members to follow.

Today, Taylor, 30, is a self-made millionaire and CEO of The Penny Hoarder, a fully fledged company that offers financial tips to millions of readers. He has paid off his student loans and owns a house.

Kyle Taylor, founder and CEO of The Penny Hoarder
Kyle Taylor, founder and CEO of The Penny Hoarder

"I had come from a history of making so many poor financial decisions," he says.

Here's how he turned his life around.

1. He saved half of his take-home pay

Taylor adopted strict saving rules. He uses an equation where 50 percent of his take home income goes directly to savings, 30 percent goes to necessary spending and 20 percent goes to "fun" purchases like movie tickets or lattes.

2. He monitored his spending

Instead of letting small purchases add up and drain his bank account, the young professional decided to have weekly "date nights" with his finances, a habit he still keeps today. Every Sunday evening, Taylor makes himself a nice meal and pours himself a glass of wine. He then goes over all of the expenditures from the week.

3. He found ways to make extra cash

Taylor didn't wait around to find the perfect, high-paying career. While he applied to salaried jobs, he found easy ways to make extra money. For example, he found a job watching movies and writing reviews for advertising and film review companies. He also sold some of his iPhone photos to bring in a few bucks.

Over time, the extra cash added up.

One of the biggest lessons Taylor learned while on the six year journey is this: Having fun while saving is the key to long-term financial health.

"It feels pretty incredible to, six years later, be so blessed," he says.

Video by Andrea Kramar.

This three value system can easily structure your savings
Use this simple rule to structure your savings   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...