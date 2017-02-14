This 30-year-old millionaire got started by picking up change on the side of the road

Only a few years ago, Kyle Taylor was in such dire financial shape that he resorted to picking up change off the ground.

The young college graduate had to pay more than $50,000 in debt, did not have a stable job and was unsure if he could afford next month's rent.

"I was down to my last dollar, looking for change on the side of the street to buy ramen," Taylor tells CNBC.

Frustrated, he decided to take get serious about his personal finances. To hold himself accountable, he started a blog for friends and family members to follow.

Today, Taylor, 30, is a self-made millionaire and CEO of The Penny Hoarder, a fully fledged company that offers financial tips to millions of readers. He has paid off his student loans and owns a house.