After-hours buzz: PG, AIG, FOSL & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Shares of Proctor & Gamble surged more than 3 percent during extended trade after CNBC reported Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management is taking a $3.5 billion stake in the company.

AIG shares dipped more than 3 percent during extended-trading after the insurance company reported a fourth quarter loss. The largest commercial insurer in the U.S and Canada posted a loss of $2.96 a share, compared to Street expectations for an adjusted per-share loss of 61 cents a share, according to FactSet.

Shares of Fossil tanked more than 11 percent in after-hours trade following fourth-quarter results that disappointed on the top and bottom line. The company reported earnings of $1.03 per share on revenue of $959 million while analysts expected earnings of $1.18 on revenue of $977 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Berkshire Hathaway's 13-F filing on Tuesday led to several stocks ticking up after the bell. The company upped its stakes in a number of airlines including Southwest, Delta and American Airlines. The stocks each ticked up more than 1 percent after hours. Warren Buffett'scompany also disclosed an increased ownership in Apple as well as a $750,000 position in Sirius XM and $850,000 stake in Monsanto, leading the stocks to tick up 3 and 1 percent, respectively.

Fortress Investment Group shares skyrocketed more than 22 percent during extended trading following a Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter, that SoftBank is nearing a deal to buy the investment management firm for more than $3 billion.