    Asia set to open higher, tracking US gains after Yellen remarks

    Hiroshi Watanabe | Getty Images

    Futures pointed to a higher open for Asian markets on Wednesday, tracking U.S. gains as investors digested remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

    Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 19,500, while Osaka futures were at 19,470, pointing to a higher open for the Japanese market. The Nikkei Stock Average closed at 19,238.98 on Monday.

    Australia's benchmark ASX 200 climbed in early trade, up 0.64 percent, as most sectors traded higher. The heavily-weighted financial sector was up 1.35 percent, with major banks gaining more than 1 percent each.

    Shares of ANZ gained 1.62 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia edged higher by 1.84 percent, Westpac added 1.25 percent and the National Australia Bank rose by 1.55 percent.

    Major miner BHP Billiton gained 1.34 percent in early trade.

    Reuters reported that striking workers at Chile's massive Escondida copper mine and BHP, which operates the mine, have agreed to renew talks on Wednesday. The mine produced over 1 million tonnes of copper, about 5 percent of the world's total in 2016, according to Reuters. Copper prices fell 1.39 percent to 6,020.85 a tonne.

    Yellen said in prepared remarks to Congress said that waiting too long to raise interest rates would be "unwise", given the rise in inflation and economic growth.

    Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at the National Australia Bank, said in a note the remarks "triggered a sell-off in U.S. Treasury yields and a broad dollar rally as she left the door open for a rate hike as soon as the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting in March."

    The dollar climbed against a basket of currencies to trade at 101.22 at 7:09 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday, from an earlier session low of 100.70.

    Among major currency pairs, the yen weakened slightly against the dollar to trade at 114.33, from an earlier high of 114.19. The euro fetched $1.0575, while the Australian dollar traded at $0.7672.

    Some analysts believe the dollar could extend gains as Yellen continues her testimony before Congress on Wednesday.

    Elsewhere, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 92.25 points, or 0.45 percent, to end at 20,504.41. The S&P 500 index gained 9.33 points, or 0.40 percent, to close at 2,337.58, while the Nasdaq advanced 18.62 points, or 0.32 percent, to end at 5,782.57.

