Asia set to open higher, tracking US gains after Yellen remarks

Futures pointed to a higher open for Asian markets on Wednesday, tracking U.S. gains as investors digested remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 19,500, while Osaka futures were at 19,470, pointing to a higher open for the Japanese market. The Nikkei Stock Average closed at 19,238.98 on Monday.

Australia's benchmark ASX 200 climbed in early trade, up 0.64 percent, as most sectors traded higher. The heavily-weighted financial sector was up 1.35 percent, with major banks gaining more than 1 percent each.

Shares of ANZ gained 1.62 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia edged higher by 1.84 percent, Westpac added 1.25 percent and the National Australia Bank rose by 1.55 percent.

Major miner BHP Billiton gained 1.34 percent in early trade.

Reuters reported that striking workers at Chile's massive Escondida copper mine and BHP, which operates the mine, have agreed to renew talks on Wednesday. The mine produced over 1 million tonnes of copper, about 5 percent of the world's total in 2016, according to Reuters. Copper prices fell 1.39 percent to 6,020.85 a tonne.