Bill and Melinda Gates turn their annual letter into a valentine celebrating Warren Buffett

Today, on Valentine's Day, Bill and Melinda Gates address their foundation's annual letter to the Oracle of Omaha.

The philanthropists have long been close friends with Warren Buffett. Their letter both outlines what the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has done with Buffett's donations and also celebrates their friend's positive outlook.

"Optimism is a huge asset," Melinda says in the letter. "We can always use more of it. But optimism isn't a belief that things will automatically get better; it's a conviction that we can make things better.

"We see this in you, Warren. Your success didn't create your optimism; your optimism led to your success."