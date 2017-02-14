Bond investors eye data, Yellen

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.4448 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0447 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.



Yellen's testimony before the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs is due to commence at 10:00 a.m. ET.



On the data front, the NFIB small business survey is set to come out at 6:00 a.m. ET, with PPI set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

