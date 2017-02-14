It’s not a whopper: Burger King Israel to sell adult-only meal with adult toy for Valentine’s Day

For those who think burgers are the (fast) food of love, then they are all set for a romantic evening: branches of Burger King in Israel will sell an "Adult's Meal" for Valentine's Day, including an adult toy, starting in the evening.



In a 30-second commercial for the meal, posted on YouTube by ad agency Leo Burnett Israel, a voiceover says: "Kid's meal? That's for kids," as the music changes from chirpy to something more seductive.

"Burger King presents the Adult's Meal, with an adult toy inside. Only on Valentine's Day, and only from 6 p.m.," the ad continues.