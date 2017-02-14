Cigna terminates merger agreement with Anthem, sues for $1.85 billion in reverse break fee, $13 billion in damages

Cigna said in a Tuesday filing that it will terminate its merger agreement with Anthem.

Cigna also sued Anthem in Delaware Court of Chancery, seeking a $1.85 billion reverse termination fee pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement and additional damages exceeding $13 billion.

Shares of Anthem were down about half a percent immediately after the announcement. Cigna shares were slightly higher.

Cigna, disappointed in the outcome of the process, said it now believes that the transaction "cannot and will not" achieve regulatory approval and that terminating the deal is in the best interest of shareholders.

The health insurance company said additional damages claimed include amount of premium that Cigna shareholders did not realize as a result of the failed merger process.

"The company believes strongly in the merits of its case and hopes that this matter is rapidly resolved," Cigna said in a release.



In response to the news, Anthem said on Tuesday that Cigna does not have the right to terminate the agreement, calling it "invalid."

"On January 18, 2017, Anthem extended its Merger Agreement with Cigna through April 30, 2017. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Cigna does not have a right to terminate the agreement," an Anthem spokesperson told CNBC.

"Therefore, Cigna's purported termination of the Merger Agreement is invalid. Anthem will continue to enforce its rights under the Merger Agreement and remains committed to closing the transaction."

Last week, a federal judge blocked the deal, saying it would lead to higher prices and reduced competition.

"The evidence has shown that the merger is likely to result in higher prices," U.S. District judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote in the ruling.

"Anthem is encouraging the Court to ignore the risks posed by the proposed constriction in the health insurance industry… on the grounds that consumers might benefit from the large size of the new company in other way at the end of the day," Jackson said.

A spokeswoman for Anthem said following the judge's decision that the company was reviewing the judge's order, while Cigna issued a statement saying it "intends to carefully review the opinion and evaluate its options."



The news also follows a federal court judge's decision to block Aetna's $34 billion acquisition of Humana last month. Both companies say they are still exploring a possible appeal.

—CNBC's Bertha Coombs contributed to this report.