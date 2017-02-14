Meet Mike P. who owns All American Design Center, a company that makes custom bottle presentations as well as other nightclub related products.
Mike P. shows Tilman a bottle presentation he designed especially for the Golden Nugget.
All American Design Center creates a custom bottle presentation for Gold Diggers: frozen Bellini's made right in front of the customer.
Mike P. says he can design more than just bottle presentations; he can design entire nightclubs. Tilman puts him to the test by asking Mike P. to create a redesign plan for Gold Diggers.
Tilman discovers that Mike P. is not ready to take on a project the size of Gold Diggers and their meeting ends without a deal.
Glenn and Michael, the owners of Evolving Kneads Bakery, bake exclusively gluten-free products.
Tilman cannot tell that the cookie he is eating is gluten-free, which is a win for Glenn and Michael.
Evolving Kneads Bakery does a taste test against Tilman's existing gluten-free deserts and Glenn and Michael's bakes are a hit.
Evolving Kneads Bakery's problem lies in their bake-in-a-box: Tilman wants individually wrapped desserts so they have to experiment with portioning their baked goods differently.
It's a deal! Glenn and Michael make an almost $80,000 deal to sell 25,000 desserts per week to Tilman.