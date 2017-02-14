Cramer: Flynn's resignation could cause more delays for Trump tax reform

The White House disarray after National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned could cause delays for corporate tax reform, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the White House confirmed Flynn's resignation after days of speculation about his status within the administration and intense scrutiny into his discussions about Russia prior to Trump's inauguration.

Cramer said that continued discussions about issues other than tax reform could be the last straw for some investors.

"Flynn is now part of the roadblock to getting it so we have corporate tax reform," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street. "... Some people will sell stocks betting we're not going to get anything in 2017."

