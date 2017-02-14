Cramer: No, Amazon is not the big, bad destroyer of business you think it is

Just because Amazon has introduced its new Chime service for free online meetings, doesn't mean investors should sell any stock that has to do with the video conferencing world, Jim Cramer says.

"This notion of Amazon as some kind of all-knowing, all-seeing entity with God-like is becoming a very tired narrative," the "Mad Money" host said.

While Cramer has tremendous respect for Amazon, he disagreed with the notion that every time Amazon works on something new that it will wreck the competition instantly.

In fact, selling the stock of any target that crosses paths with Amazon did not make sense to Cramer.