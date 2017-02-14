Cramer: The stock that's gotten the green light from President Trump

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



AK Steel: "I'm going to continue to recommend Nucor."

Enbridge Inc: "Two thumbs up. I like Enbridge! They've got the green light from President "pipeline" Trump. He loves them."

CBRE Group: "What a quarter! The company came on and they lit a fire under that one it is so terrific. I like it."

Algonquin Power & Utilities: "Nice utility, it's got a 5 percent yield. Absolutely fine. I like the income that comes from that."

Nokia Corp: "What's happening to Nokia? Nothing! That's right, like nothing. I would skip that one and go to the next."

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine



Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com