Don't get married until your partner can answer these 5 money questions

If you're thinking about getting down on one knee this Valentine's Day, you'll want to make sure you and your partner have gone over your personal finances.



While money conversations aren't necessarily easy or fun, they must happen. After all, money arguments are the top predictor of divorce.



"Personal finance is normally 90% behavior and 10% math, and when you're thinking about getting married, I think that number goes up to even 95% behavioral and emotional," says Nick Holeman, certified financial planner at Betterment. "You guys working as a team and coming up with effective strategies is going to be the most important part about combining your finances — more so than any of the math."



Holeman says there are two stages of conversations you should be prepared to have: Big picture conversations before getting engaged and logistical conversations once you decide to take the leap.



Consider these five questions before saying "I do."