Dow futures under pressure after Apple's high fueled records

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has resigned after intense scrutiny over his discussions with Russia prior to Trump's inauguration. Lt. General Joseph Keith Kellogg stepped in as acting national security adviser. (CNBC)



The Senate voted to confirm Steven Mnuchin, Goldman Sachs alum and former movie financier, as Treasury secretary last night, capping another partisan slog over a President Donald Trump Cabinet nominee. (CNBC)

A congressional tax oversight committee will not seek Trump's tax returns despite calls from Democrats for a review to determine possible business ties to foreign countries. (Reuters)



A group of retail CEOs, including those from Target (TGT) and Best Buy (BBY), are set to meet tomorrow with GOP leaders on Capitol to argue that a border tax would lead to an increase in consumer prices and a drag on business. (Reuters)



IBM (IBM) chief Ginni Rometty sent a memo to employees defending her decision to advise Trump, the latest example of a major business leader grappling with concerns over how to engage with the new administration. (WSJ)



Officials in California were racing against the weather today, struggling to shore up the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway before more rain hits the area and place the structure under even greater stress. (NBC News)



California's Democratic governor, Jerry Brown, last night requested federal assistance to deal with the Oroville Dam crisis as mandatory evacuations remained in effect for about 188,000 residents downstream. (CNBC)



Credit Suisse (CS) plans to cut up to 6,500 jobs this year after reporting a $2.4 billion full-year loss for 2016, the second straight annual loss. The Swiss bank felt the impact of a $5.28 billion U.S. Justice Department fine. (CNBC)



Toshiba's problems deepened as the electronics giant flagged a $6.3 billion writedown, postponed its earnings report, saw its shares slump and said its chairman was resigning. Shares slumped 8 percent in Tokyo overnight. (WSJ)



Videos can play an important role in Apple's growing music subscription business, according to Eddy Cue, senior VP of Internet Software and Services. Apple Music has grown beyond 20 million users. (CNBC)



One way Apple is introducing videos to Apple Music is through the upcoming launch of its reality TV show, "Planet of the Apps," which is part "Shark Tank" and part "The Voice." (Recode)



Wal-Mart (WMT) plans to eliminate duplication of efforts by consolidating product purchases for its stores and its website. Currently, in-store and online buying teams operate independently of each other. (Reuters)



Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLKI) shares were lower in the premarket after soaring 7 percent on Monday on reports the parent company of the Tim Hortons and Burger King approached the fried chicken chain about a possible acquisition. (Reuters)

