Europe's economy has certainly improved over the last few years — Focus Economics thinks it will grow by 1.5 percent in 2017 and 2018 — but there are still several pockets of concern. One big question mark continues to be Greece, which must agree to new austerity measures by Feb. 20. If it doesn't and it appears that it won't, it could end up missing a $7 billion euro payment due in July.



The problem is that Greeks don't want more austerity measures. The country has been reducing its spending for several years now — it's lost 27 percent of its GDP since 2007, Schulze said — and politicians and citizens say the cutting can't continue. "That's the standoff – European finance ministers want to see more spending cuts and tax increases, while Tsipras [the prime minister] is claiming that austerity has gone too far and that there's no more they can cut," he said.



European governments may ultimately have to admit that austerity hasn't worked, Raschkowan said. Something will likely get worked out before it defaults, he said, but in a worst-case scenario, Greece will pull out of the Euro zone, which would then force governments to write down its debt. "It has to get to a point where the rest of Europe accepts a write-off and accepts that it was a bad investment," said Raschkowan. "Until they do, the Greeks will never acknowledge that the rest of Europe has made any effort to help them." While that might seem drastic, Europe's banking system is much stronger than it was in 2011, when the Greek crisis first materialized, so it can handle the write-down.

