Bullishness isn't just about the U.S. anymore.
Investors are showing some excitement about international stocks. Developed market stocks outside the U.S. are up almost 5 percent, keeping pace with the S&P 500. A big part of the outperformance: European companies are growing earnings for the first time in years. Meanwhile, investors have been more evenly balancing stock bets between the United States and the rest of the world since the beginning of the year.
Experts say it will be a make-or-break year for Europe, and so far institutions and financial advisors are betting on the Continent making it. "If the European Union can survive these hurdles and make it through to 2018, then we should see a positive mid-single-digit return this time next year," said Jeff Schulze, an investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments.