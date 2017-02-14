Europe markets seen slightly higher; Credit Suisse reports earnings

European markets are set to edge higher at the open Tuesday as investors eye a slew of corporate earnings.

The FTSE 100 is seen 3 points higher at 7,281, the German DAX is set to start trading 3 points higher at 11,777 and the CAC 40 is seen also 3 points higher 4,890.

The Swiss bank Credit Suisse announced Tuesday fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results with strong asset inflows and increased margins.

The French energy company EDF, Swiss firm Actelion and British companies Tui Group and Rolls Royce will also be releasing their latest earnings throughout the European session.

There's also a flurry of data on the way with the release of the German flash GDP (gross domestic product) and final inflation figures. There's U.K. inflation figures as well as flash GDP data for the Netherlands and the entire euro area.

Janet Yellen is also due to speak at the Senate's banking committee later this Tuesday.

Overnight, news of fiscal stimulus in the U.S. lifted the dollar, bond yields and stocks on Wall Street. Meanwhile, oil prices were higher on Tuesday following reports that OPEC countries are complying with a production freeze. However, increased output in other parts of the globe has meant that oil prices remained within a narrow trading level.

