From Beyonce to Janice Bryant Howroyd, 14 black women who changed business and finance

Throughout U.S. history, black women have founded businesses, transformed industries, revolutionized television and media and created jobs — often without recognition.

Black women are the second fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs, after Latina women.

According to the 2016 State of Women-Owned Businesses Report, "there are an estimated 1.9 million African-American women-owned firms, employing 376,500 workers and generating $51.4 billion in revenues."



And though their ventures still aren't being funded as robustly as those of their white male counterparts, black women entrepreneurs are responsible for adding thousands of jobs to the economy.

Here are 14 black women whose contributions impacted business, finance and the U.S. economy:

1. Ursula Burns



Burns is the chairwoman of Xerox and served as CEO through 2016. Early in her time Xerox, Burns publicly disagreed with a company vice president. She thought she'd be fired but the risky move paid off; Burns moved into an executive assistant role that introduced her to the c-suite and changed the course of her career.



