Full interview with T-Mobile CEO John Legere on earnings, countering Verizon's data plan

T-Mobile CEO John Legere shared his views on the company's earnings report and the latest wireless industry developments in an interview Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."



The wireless company reported better-than-expected earnings Tuesday.



On the company's fourth quarter: "We're the only wireless carrier who had double-digit service revenue growth, overall growth, customer growth," Legere said. "The whole industry has been declining. Nobody has grown service revenue for over three years [except for T-Mobile]."



On wireless spectrum: "We have more spectrum per person than AT&T, Sprint, Verizon," he said.



He also discusses:

Pricing competition with Verizon

Unlimited data plans

Subscriber growth

Churn

Industry consolidation



To watch the broadcast interview in its entirety, you must be a CNBC PRO subscriber.