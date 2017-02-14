Here's what beats the market when inflation starts rising like it is now

Wednesday morning the Labor Department is expected to say that the consumer price index increased in January for its sixth-straight monthly gain. History tells us technology and industrial stocks beat the market when inflation pressures build.

Using hedge fund analytics tool Kensho, CNBC PRO found 32 periods going back to 1981 when CPI annual growth was between 2 and 3 percent (where it is right now). Here were the best-performing S&P 500 sectors, on average, during those periods of varying time lengths along with the performance of the S&P 500.

