There's apparently a big difference between the foods eaten on Valentine's Day by singles and couples.

While couples were likely to order in sushi, single folks were all about comfort food on the day of love, according to data from Grubhub.

The number one order made by singles? Potato wedges.

The dish was ordered 210 percent more by singles than couples last Valentine's Day. In close second was bacon and egg sandwiches, which was ordered 205 percent more.