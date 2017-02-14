How one woman saved $24,000 in one year by not buying anything

On Black Friday 2015, Michelle McGagh didn't join the hordes of people looking for deals on gadgets and clothes.

She did the opposite: "I pledged not to spend anything for a year," the London-based personal finance journalist writes on The Telegraph.



"Although I had no debt, my bank statements (when I bothered to look at them) were littered with unnecessary spending," McGagh continues. Plus, she and her husband felt overwhelmed by their possessions and wanted to adopt a more minimalist lifestyle.



"It sounds extreme, but I'd set myself budgets and spending plans in the past and they'd always fallen by the wayside on my next night out," she writes. "A full year of no spending seemed the only way of resetting my relationship with money completely."

