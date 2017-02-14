Jakarta goes to the polls amid religious tensions, fake news, terror fears

7.2 million registered voters will pick one of three candidates to a five-year term.

Incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama—known as Ahok—of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle is running for a second stretch. He's facing Agus Harimurtri Yudhoyono, son of ex-president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, of the Democratic Party and former minister of education and culture Anies Baswedan from the opposition Gerindra party.

Indonesia's capital city is one of 101 regions holding city, provincial and district elections on Wednesday but its race is the most significant as the job of Jakarta governor is viewed as a stepping stone to the presidency.

If nobody secures more than 50 percent of the vote on Wednesday, a run-off election between the top two candidates will be held in April.

Official results are expected next week but early numbers will be out after polls close on Wednesday, according to Ho Woei Chen, senior economist at United Overseas Banking.