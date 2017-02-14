    Business

    Japan's Toshiba shares tumble 11% after reports of potential misconduct in US nuclear deal

    Shares of Toshiba tumbled 11 percent on Wednesday morning after the electronics conglomerate said it would book a $6.3 billion hit to its U.S. nuclear unit, a write-down of more than shareholder equity.

    Highlighting the scale of its financial concerns, Toshiba also ramped up plans to raise cash, announcing it would consider selling most, even all, of its stake in its prized flash-memory chips business.

    The company has also launched a probe into whether there was potential inappropriate conduct during its 2015 acquisition of Westinghouse, Nikkei reported.

