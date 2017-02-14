Shares of LogMeIn fell more than 7 percent on Tuesday after Amazon announced a new video conference and communications service.

On Tuesday, Amazon Web Services unveiled Amazon Chime, a unified video and voice collaboration tool that promises "frustration-free meetings." The company said the application works on Android, iOS, Mac and Windows platforms.

Amazon Chime could pose a threat to other services like Skype, Google Hangouts as well as LogMeIn's GoToMeeting.

With Tuesday's losses, the stock is down more than 1 percent year to date.

