    BREAKING:  S&P posts 15th record close since US election following Yellen's testimony

    Market Insider with Patti Domm

    LogMeIn shares drop after Amazon announces Chime video calling service

    Video conferencing
    Thomas Barwick | Getty Images

    Shares of LogMeIn fell more than 7 percent on Tuesday after Amazon announced a new video conference and communications service.

    On Tuesday, Amazon Web Services unveiled Amazon Chime, a unified video and voice collaboration tool that promises "frustration-free meetings." The company said the application works on Android, iOS, Mac and Windows platforms.

    Amazon Chime could pose a threat to other services like Skype, Google Hangouts as well as LogMeIn's GoToMeeting.

    With Tuesday's losses, the stock is down more than 1 percent year to date.

    LogMeIn 5-day chart

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    LOGM
    ---