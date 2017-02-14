Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.
STOCKS/ ECONOMY
-Stock futures areflat after three straight days of rallies. Investors are focused on Fed Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before a House committee on Tuesday.
TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS
-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned amid scrutiny over his talks with Russian leaders during the presidential transition.
-The House Ways and Means Committee won't seek to obtain and open President Donald Trump's tax returns.