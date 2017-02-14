New breeds debut at 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

More than 2,500 dogs and their owners descended on New York City for the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which runs Feb. 11-14, 2017.



The club is America's oldest organization for showing purebred dogs — this particular show dates back to 1877.



From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers, canine hopefuls competed for the coveted Best in Show title as well as individual events for agility and obedience.

This year, three new breeds got their chance to show after being recognized by the American Kennel Club in 2016.

The Pumi is a medium-sized Hungarian herding dog. The breed is very active with a naturally curly coat and whimsical expression.



One Pumi aiming for glory is Bali, a 1-1/2-year-old male owned by Theresa Weber and Maria Arechaederra.



Weber and Arechaederra became interested in the breed after showing Kuvaszok for many years.



"We wanted to start something smaller because the working dogs are big and we're getting older. We thought wouldn't it be nice to just go into another breed. And a new breed, because then we can get in on the ground floor," said Weber. "We went out and looked at the babies and away we went. We couldn't take our eyes off them."



The other two new breeds are the American Hairless Terrier and the Sloughi.

The American Hairless Terrier, a completely hairless dog, is derived from a Rat Terrier. The small-to-medium-sized dogs are energetic and intelligent.

The Sloughi is an ancient North African breed of hound known for catching prey by sight rather than smell. These sleek dogs are skilled in hunting and running.

