Read this now: Storms in Texas | Sen. Burr's Valentines｜New Sprite flavors

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

Severe weather hit several areas across Southeast Texas this morning. The storm flattened homes, uprooted trees and knocked out power in the Houston area. One woman said the destruction was over in a matter of seconds.

The half-brother of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un has been killed in Malaysia. South Koreanmedia reported that Kim Jong Nam was injected with poison by two North Korean female spies at Kuala Lumpur's airport this morning.

Dozens of people with handmade valentines are marching toNorth Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr's office in downtown Wilmington. They are urging Burr to have a heart when it comes to health care and not to gut what is currently in place.

Eight years ago Coca-Cola introduced its design-your-own vending machines, allowing customers to create their own flavor combinations. Now the company has created its first products from the data it collected through the machines. The company said flavors Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero will be hitting store shelves nationwide.