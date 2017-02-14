Red hot copper prices are cooling down as BHP works on Chile mine strike

After rallying to a 20-month high, copper prices are now coming off as a workers' strike shows signs of easing at the world's largest mine of the red metal.

Striking workers at Chile's massive Escondida copper mine and mine operator BHP Billiton said they have agreed to renew talks on Wednesday, Reuters reported, sparking hopes of an early settlement to the six-day stoppage.

Benchmark three-month copper futures on the London Metal Exchange were up 0.3 percent at $6,063.5 per metric ton at 11.25 a.m. on Wednesday morning in Asia, off a 20-month high of $6,204 a metric ton on Monday.

Prices were still supported by another disruption in copper supply at Freeport-McMoRan's Grasberg mine in Indonesia, the world's second-largest copper mine, Reuters reported.