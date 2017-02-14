Singles agree there’s nothing sexier than an entrepreneur

Turns out there really is nothing sexier than confidence, independence and ambition.

The number one "modern turn-on" for singles in 2016 is being an entrepreneur, according to the latest annual "Singles in America" survey.

Released earlier in February by online dating conglomerate Match, this is the seventh annual survey of its kind but the first year that Match has asked survey respondents to rank modern turn-ons. Thirty-seven percent of single survey respondents rank a entrepreneurial spirit first.

Match's release calls this "the appeal of the go-getter" and notes, "Entrepreneurs tend to be creative, industrious, self-confident and daring. It's another step in the emerging global trend toward the double income family, successful business women and men who respect and admire women for their business acumen."