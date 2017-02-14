Soon wedding bells will be ringing at a Taco Bell in Las Vegas

Can't get enough Taco Bell? I'm looking at you, Chicken Chalupa lovers.

For $600, you and your loved one can now tie the knot at your favorite Mexican fast-food chain in Las Vegas. Cue the wedding bells.

Beginning this summer, couples will be able to hold their weddings at Taco Bell's Cantina flagship restaurant, which opened last fall in Las Vegas. The total wedding package will include a Taco Bell garter, bow tie, a wedding bouquet made of sauce packets, "Just Married" T-shirts, and Taco Bell-branded champagne flutes, the company said.

After the official ceremony is over, Taco Bell said it will then cover the newlywed's first meal — a 12-pack of tacos and a Cinnabon Delights cake.

"In a town known for pulling out all of the stops, we think this will be the most craveable matrimonial experience to ever hit Vegas," Marisa Thalberg, chief marketing officer at Yum! Brands-owned Taco Bell, said in a statement.

According to the company's release, wedding coordination and officiant services will be provided by Flora Pop, a traveling pop-up wedding company.

Before the wedding package is made available this summer, interested couples can enter to win an all-expense paid trip to Vegas to be the first to get married in the restaurant. Taco Bell wants to make this day extra special — and extra cheesy — for you.