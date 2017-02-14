Surprise! Airlines are canceling fewer flights, losing fewer bags than they have in decades

While airlines continue to be blasted on social media when a traveler gets bumped or delayed, the latest numbers from the federal government show the industry just put up its best performance in decades when it comes to completing flights and handling bags.



According to the Department of Transportation, U.S. Airlines canceled just 1.17 percent of scheduled flights in 2016, the lowest rate in 22 years. At the same time, the number of complaints about mishandled bags dropped to 2.7 per 1,000 passengers — the lowest level recorded by the DOT since it started tracking that measure in 1987.

The percentage of passengers bumped from flights also fell, hitting its lowest mark since 1995 at a rate of 0.62 per 10,000 passengers.



Altogether, the metrics point to a trifecta of improved customer service in an industry that's long been criticized for being among the worst at it.



There are several reasons behind the improvement. For one, the technologies used to move planes, passengers and bags have improved, said Rick Garlick, who leads the global travel and hospitality practice at J.D. Power. Delta Air Lines, for example, is investing Radio-Frequency IDentification (RFID) bag tags so passengers know where their luggage is at all times.

"The better technology means airlines can now make guarantees about delivering checked bags. There's a higher standard of accountability," Garlick said.



The second reason behind better customer service is a change in corporate philosophies at the airline companies. A decade ago, when airlines were losing billions of dollars, the focus was primarily about cutting costs — even if that meant hurting customer service. But today, with airlines enjoying record profits, they're investing more in their operations to keep travelers happy.



"The airlines realize investing in their product allows them to be more competitive, grow profits and keep customers coming back, especially business flyers who are the most lucrative," Garlick said.



Last year, 81.4 percent of flights arrived at their destinations on time. That was an improvement over 2015's rate of 79.9 percent.



For the year, Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Delta had the best on-time performance, while Spirit Airlines had the poorest rating. Its flights landed as scheduled just 74.3 percent of the time.