T-Mobile CEO John Legere says he's 'humored' by takeover rumors

The bombastic telecom chief said that there are two factors driving conversations around T-Mobile's future. The first is that consumers are blurring the lines in how they service their mobile phones — and the second is that the industry is consolidating to adapt.

"People no longer care if you're in the cable industry, wireless industry, contracts — you want to pick this [smartphone] up and do whatever you want," Legere said. "Dish needs to do something, Sprint needs to do something, Comcast needs to do something, and they all bring our names up. We can do either something, or we can continue to grow and come back here every year and talk about it."

T-Mobile reported on Tuesday better-than-expected quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share, adjusted, on revenues of $10.175 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of 30 cents per share on revenue of $9.844 billion.

"We have similar churn to the big guys," Legere said, noting that he was in a quiet period around the spectrum auction, where telecom providers battle to improve their networks.

That's far from the only battle between T-Mobile and rivals like Verizon, Sprint and AT&T. After an edgy Twitter fight during the Super Bowl earlier this month, Legere and Verizon were back at it, tit for tat, again this week.

Verizon unveiled a new "unlimited" plan, after which T-Mobile said it would "one-up" Verizon with HD video and high-speed hot spot data with extra charge.

"What did we do right after they did it? We hit them right back," Legere said of Verizon.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.